Brian Hoyer Focused On Helping Everyone Get Better, Not Patriots QB CompetitionAs the veteran of the quarterbacks room in New England, Brian Hoyer is in a fairly awkward position. At least it would appear that way to outsiders, but not for Hoyer.

Will Patriots Fans Return To Gillette Stadium In 2020? Polito 'Willing To Look At' PossibilityRed Sox fans won't be heading to Fenway Park the rest of this season. But Patriots fans may get a chance to see their team in person.

Julian Edelman Limited Again At Thursday's Patriot PracticeFor the second time this week, Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots training camp. That would appear to be cause for some concern in Foxboro.

Red Sox Add Triston Casas To Club Player PoolThe Red Sox have added one of the organization's top prospects to its Club Player Pool.

Jayson Tatum Continues His Rise To Superstar StatusJayson Tatum has found some sort of cheat code in the Orlando bubble, thrusting himself into "superstar" status in the process.