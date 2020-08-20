BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has developed a rapid testing response program that will be available for schools if there are signs of a potential cluster developing among students and teachers.
“Currently, this program can be deployed to test students within a particular classroom or other groups,” Baker said. “A local health department and the Department of Public Health at the state level will work with a local school district to determine certain conditions are met, and that this program should be deployed.”
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders laid out some of the minimal conditions that will apply for a town to quality for the mobile response. Among the criteria:
- Two or more students or staff within the classroom group develop COVID-19 within a 14-day period and transmission exposure appear to have occurred in the classroom.
- More than 3% of the cohort or grade, which means at least three individuals, develops COVID-19 within 14 days.
- More than 3% of the school develops COVID-19 within 14 days, and there’s evidence of transmission within school.
- Three or more staff members within the same school develop COVID-19 within a 14-day period and there’s evidence of transmission among staff.
- Two or more students on the bus develop COVID-19 within 14 days.
“As with everything that’s COVID related ,there is no silver bullet. We must use every tool that’s available to continue to contain the virus,” Baker said.