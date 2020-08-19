CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire’s attorney general is warning people about a pet scam. AG Gordon MacDonald said in a statement that there have been “several recent reports” of fake listings for purebred puppies and kittens online.
The pets are advertised for sale at a low price, MacDonald said. But the scammers claim the animals have to be shipped and can’t be picked up in person. Once customers send money, they may be told to make another payment to complete the transaction.
“The most common justifications for the additional payments include specific requirements of the shipping airline (such as a temperature controlled crate), the cost of shipping insurance, and additional paperwork or shots,” MacDonald said. “Consumers never receive the pet they paid for.”
MacDonald says it’s not a good idea to buy a pet online unless it’s from an established rescue group. Don’t send money to someone you don’t know, and be wary of expensive or rare breeds being sold for cheap. Bernese Mountain Dogs, Pomeranians and Maine Coon Cats are some of the breeds involved in the scams.
“If the price appears too good to be true, it is likely a scam,” he said.
Anyone who suspects a scam should report it to police.