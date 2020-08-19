NEW SHARON, Maine (CBS/AP) — A 16-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself with a handgun while video chatting with a friend, police said.
The boy, from New Sharon, was a student at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, police said.
A friend noticed something was wrong during their video chat on Monday and went with a parent to the boy’s home and found him dead, the Sun Journal reported. The teenager was an honor roll student, according to the newspaper.
An investigation revealed the gun was owned by a family member. There are no charges stemming from the investigation of the boy’s death, police said.
“The event is not suspicious and considered to be the result of a horrific accident,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.
