BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have a chance to advance in the NHL playoffs on Wednesday. There is also a chance that David Pastrnak is on the ice to help his team do just that.
The Bruins top-line forward has been out since assisting on the game-winning goal in Game 1, but Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy gave a somewhat encouraging update on Pastrnak’s status on Tuesday. Cassidy said Pastrnak’s chances of playing Wednesday are “better than they were” for Monday night’s Game 4.
So it would appear as though Pastrnak, who skated again on Tuesday, is making some progress. Cassidy only gave him an “outside chance” at playing in Game 4, so the odds are improving that Pastrnak takes the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 5.
Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in Boston’s Game 1 victory last Wednesday.