BOSTON (CBS) – Aerial drones have become an everyday part of life, from spotting events to police work. Now, a group on Cape Cod wants permission to use drones as spotters to look for sharks.
“It’s a no-brainer,” said Heather Lewis-Doyle, of the Cape Cod Ocean Community non-profit. “The technology exists.”
But according to the National Park Service, it’s not that simple. Federal law prohibits any aerial surveillance over federal property, which much of the Outer Cape beaches are.
Officials also argue that signage and education in the past few years has worked. Swimmers are staying close to shore and surfers often stay in groups. “Between our signage, and public education, and lifeguards managing the beaches, human behavior has definitely shifted,” said Dep. Leslie Reynolds of the National Park Service.