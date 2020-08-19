CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Day 7 of Patriots training camp in Foxboro, and after two days of going against each other in full pads, players only had shells on for Wednesday’s session. While that offers a change of pace, Bill Belichick said Wednesday is still an important day for the team.

“Two days of pads, so today, we’ll be in our shells. So a little different pace to the practice and so forth, but still obviously a big day for us, big working day for us,” Belichick said Wednesday morning ahead of practice. “We’ll again just try to keep stacking these days together. We’ve got a decent amount of time here to work with, but we’re trying to stay in a productive schedule and give everybody an opportunity to know what to do so we can evaluate them going forward.

“We’re still, I’d say, a little ways off from that, but getting closer, and that’s just a step-by-step, day-by-day process,” Belichick continued. “But, I think the team has worked hard. They’re really trying to, I’d say, be attentive, correct things from one play to the next or from one day to the next. When we make emphasis points on things we need to try to do better, either individually or collectively as a group, they’ve really responded and tried to fix the things that needed fixing. Not that we’ve got them all fixed by any means – I’m not saying that – but I could see progress.”

Here are some observations from Wednesday’s practice:

Jules Back Out There

After being limited on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was back on the field for Wednesday’s session.

Eight Players Miss Practice

After six players missed Tuesday’s practice, eight players were out on Wednesday. That includes second-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Derek Rivers is also a new addition to the list. The 2017 third-round pick has played in just six NFL games (all in 2018), spending two of his three seasons on IR.

Rookies Picks Off Cam; Dugger Continues To Shine

Cam Newton completed a few passes to rookies on defense. He was picked off by rookie Cassh Maluia early in the session — Newton’s first interception of camp — and then later by Kyle Dugger.

Dugger also picked off Jarrett Stidham in the end zone on the very next play, as New England’s top pick in the 2020 draft continues to impress at camp.

Stid Throws More Picks, But Also Had Throw Of The Day

After getting picked off three times on Tuesday, Stidham had a pair of picks on Wednesday, as Dugger and JC Jackson came down with Stidham passes.

It wasn’t all bad for Stidham, though, as he made an impressive throw for a 30-plus-yard touchdown to Damiere Byrd.

Of New England’s three quarterbacks, Brian Hoyer was the only one not to throw a pick on Wednesday.

The Little Guy Turns Some Heads

We’re all rooting for 5-foot-6 running back J.J. Taylor to make the team, and he made a strong case on Wednesday.

