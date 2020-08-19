BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Day 7 of Patriots training camp in Foxboro, and after two days of going against each other in full pads, players only had shells on for Wednesday’s session. While that offers a change of pace, Bill Belichick said Wednesday is still an important day for the team.

“Two days of pads, so today, we’ll be in our shells. So a little different pace to the practice and so forth, but still obviously a big day for us, big working day for us,” Belichick said Wednesday morning ahead of practice. “We’ll again just try to keep stacking these days together. We’ve got a decent amount of time here to work with, but we’re trying to stay in a productive schedule and give everybody an opportunity to know what to do so we can evaluate them going forward.

“We’re still, I’d say, a little ways off from that, but getting closer, and that’s just a step-by-step, day-by-day process,” Belichick continued. “But, I think the team has worked hard. They’re really trying to, I’d say, be attentive, correct things from one play to the next or from one day to the next. When we make emphasis points on things we need to try to do better, either individually or collectively as a group, they’ve really responded and tried to fix the things that needed fixing. Not that we’ve got them all fixed by any means – I’m not saying that – but I could see progress.”

Here are some observations from Wednesday’s practice:

Jules Back Out There

After being limited on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was back on the field for Wednesday’s session.

Julian Edelman at work. pic.twitter.com/04i3cx8oJy — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 19, 2020

Julian Edelman was a more active participant in today’s practice after being limited. Had two passes go through his hands, though. One early (after quickly creating a ton of separation on UDFA corner Myles Bryant). One late on a Newton red-zone pass that was on the money. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 19, 2020

Eight Players Miss Practice

After six players missed Tuesday’s practice, eight players were out on Wednesday. That includes second-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

WRs N'Keal Harry and Jeff Thomas, RBs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller, LBs Derek Rivers and Anfernee Jennings and DL Beau Allen and Tashawn Bower are absent from the start of Wednesday's Patriots practice. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 19, 2020

Derek Rivers is also a new addition to the list. The 2017 third-round pick has played in just six NFL games (all in 2018), spending two of his three seasons on IR.

Rookies Picks Off Cam; Dugger Continues To Shine

Cam Newton completed a few passes to rookies on defense. He was picked off by rookie Cassh Maluia early in the session — Newton’s first interception of camp — and then later by Kyle Dugger.

Stephon Gilmore nearly picked off Cam Newton in 7v7s. He had the ball brielfy in his hands after jumping in front of Isiaih Zuber. On the next throw, Cassh Maluia intercepted Newton on a throw to Zuber. First INT for Cam — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 19, 2020

Patriots top pick Kyle Dugger with his second INT in as many days. 7-on-7 work near the goal line. Dugger intercepts the pass in the end zone and takes a knee, as the defense gets excited. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 19, 2020

Dugger also picked off Jarrett Stidham in the end zone on the very next play, as New England’s top pick in the 2020 draft continues to impress at camp.

Kyle Dugger had end zone interceptions on back to back passes from Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Had to work for both. Dugger has three picks in the past two practices. And another end zone PBU against Hoyer as I type this. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 19, 2020

Stid Throws More Picks, But Also Had Throw Of The Day

After getting picked off three times on Tuesday, Stidham had a pair of picks on Wednesday, as Dugger and JC Jackson came down with Stidham passes.

Patriots CB JC Jackson just picked off QB Jarrett Stidham on a deep post by Damiere Byrd. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 19, 2020

It wasn’t all bad for Stidham, though, as he made an impressive throw for a 30-plus-yard touchdown to Damiere Byrd.

Throw of the day: Stidham hitting Damiere Byrd for a 30-something-yard touchdown with Jason McCourty in coverage — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 19, 2020

Of New England’s three quarterbacks, Brian Hoyer was the only one not to throw a pick on Wednesday.

Rough day for the QBs but Hoyer was the best of the three due to ball security. He was 12 of 19 in team drills. Cam Newton was 8 of 16 with 2 INT. Stidham was 12 of 18 with 2 INT. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 19, 2020

Newton still searching for some consistency in terms of his rhythm and accuracy. Illustrated by two throws early in 11-on-11. One thrown late and well behind Dalton Keene on a shallow cross. Next pass — a deep comeback to Gunner Olszewski with Stephon Gilmore there — was perfect. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 19, 2020

The Little Guy Turns Some Heads

We’re all rooting for 5-foot-6 running back J.J. Taylor to make the team, and he made a strong case on Wednesday.

Undrafted RB J.J. Taylor (Arizona) with a play that makes onlookers take note: A diving TD grab from Jarrett Stidham, with LB Terez Hall in coverage in 11-on-11 red-zone work. Taylor is listed at 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, and he showed an impressive catch radius on that play. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 19, 2020

