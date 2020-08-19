BOSTON (CBS) – Community leaders are concerned that there could soon be a tsunami of evictions all across Boston.
A new census projection reveals one in three Massachusetts renters is at risk of eviction. Advocates say that is more than 300,000 renters statewide.
On Wednesday, residents from Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan rallied on Nubian Square to call on Beacon Hill lawmakers to pass the Housing Stability Bill. The bill would stop evictions for non-payment, cancel missed rent payments and create a fund to support landlords until one year after the end of the COVID-19 emergency.
“I think it’s important for people to have shelter…. Things are going to get worse if people are displaced. It’s unfortunate that our government is not really doing anything solid or assuring people of anything.”
In Massachusetts, there is a moratorium on most evictions and foreclosures until Oct. 17.