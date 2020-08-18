NATICK (CBS) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians seriously injured in Natick. It happened around 6:30 p.m. when the driver of pickup truck jumped the curb and hit a man and a woman on Washington Avenue, pushing them into a fence. The victims were taken to the hospital by MedFlight.
“It was the most horrific accident I’ve seen here since I’ve lived here for 30 years,” neighbor Karen Miscia said. She is a nurse and was among the first neighbors who scrambled over to help, focusing on a woman with crushed legs and impaled on a piece of fence. “I did whatever I could to help her to be stable and to survive,” Miscia said.
The man and woman were on the sidewalk when a dark pickup truck with a young woman at the wheel jumped the curb and plowed into them. Witnesses tell police that two teen boys jumped from the pickup to take a quick look, jumped back into the truck and then they all took off.
“Honestly I thought it was a stolen vehicle, by the way the person was driving,” neighbor Ann Lentell said. “They were not going at a normal speed at all. They were trying to get out of there fast.”
Police say both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.