BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported 175 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 114,786 while the total number of deaths is 8,617.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.4% for the fifth day in a row, the lowest it’s ever been.
There were 11,653 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,467,765 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 374 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of seven since Monday. There are 66 patients currently in intensive care.