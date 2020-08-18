BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to positivity and the 2020 Boston Red Sox, there isn’t much of it. So instead, players are drawing on the success of the past as the team flounders in the present.

At least that was Christian Vazquez’s approach after the team lost yet another game in Yankee Stadium, 6-3, on Monday night. Boston has now lost 11 straight in the Bronx dating back to last season, and they have just one win in their last 15 games at Yankee Stadium since winning the ALDS on their rivals’ home field during the team’s 2018 World Series run.

Informed of that putrid record in New York following Monday night’s defeat, Vazquez chose to play the championship scoreboard.

“I think the only thing I can tell is they have no rings and I have one,” said the backstop. “We beat them in the playoffs and I like my ring.”

That’s all well and good, but the statement would carry a lot more meaning if these two teams were staring at another playoff showdown. At the moment, the Red Sox are not holding up their end of the bargain on that front.

While the Yankees own MLB’s best winning percentage with a 16-6 record, the Red Sox sit at the bottom of the barrel. Boston’s six wins on the season are the second fewest in all of baseball, ahead of only the four-win Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox have now lost eight straight, dropping back-to-back four-game series. (The five-win St. Louis Cardinals don’t count, because they’ve played only 10 games.)

The Red Sox have gotten swept in back-to-back four-game series for the first time since 1932 — a season that yielded the worst record (43-111, .279) in team history. Through 23 games (38% of the season), this year's team has a .261 winning percentage. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 18, 2020

Boston owns the second-worst winning percentage — one that is historically bad for the franchise — while touting the third-highest payroll. The team is just 1-12 against the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, the two teams atop the AL East.

The only good news for the Red Sox is that they’re done with Yankee Stadium for 2020, finishing up an imperfect 0-7. The teams will next meet at Fenway Park for a three-game set from Sept. 18-20. But not even the aura of that 2018 World Series banner is leading to success at Fenway, where the Red Sox are just 3-9 on the season.