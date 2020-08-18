BOSTON (CBS) — After two decades in business, Cheers at Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing for good at the end of the month. CEO Markus Ripperger confirmed the news to WBZ-TV Tuesday.
President & CEO, Chef Markus Ripperger, tells #WBZ the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of assistance from the marketplace's landlord played into the decision.
The Faneuil Hall bar and restaurant is a replica of the bar setting on the “Cheers” TV show. The Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Street inspired the iconic series and is now known as Cheers Beacon Hill, which will remain open.
Ripperger said the coronavirus pandemic and problems with the Marketplace’s landlord were factors in the decision to close.
It is sad that a business with a long history in a location should close because a landlord cannot understand the difficulties of operating under conditions like this. What landlords and banks need to realize is that this is an event not of anyone making. It could not be prepared for. Flexibility is a must. I cannot believe a landlord would want a space such a CHEERS vacant for an unforeseeable future.