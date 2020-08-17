SALEM (CBS) — A staff member at the LEAP Saltonstall Summer program tested positive for coronavirus, Salem Public Schools announced Monday. The worker hasn’t been at the program since Tuesday.
Five students and five-to-seven other staff members were asked to quarantine after coming in close contact with the worker.
With the program now short-staffed, Salem Public Schools said they and LEAP will close the program now, one week early.
Free coronavirus testing is available in Salem since the city is among the state’s high-risk communities.
The testing is open six days a week at the high school. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the site is open from 2-6 p.m., and on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, it is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Residents are invited to drive up or walk to the site.