BOSTON (CBS) — As the team puts on pads for the first time in training camp, the Patriots have reportedly added another tight end to the mix. New England has reportedly signed tight end Paul Butler on Monday.

Butler went undrafted out of Division II California in 2018, and spent most of the previous two seasons on the Raiders practice squad. He spent much of the 2019 season on injured reserve, before signing with the Detroit Lions last December. He resigned with the Raiders this offeseason, but was again released.

The 27-year-old has never appeared in a regular season game, but at 6-foot-6 and 250 lbs, he’ll give the Patriots another big body at the tight end position in camp. His late arrival makes him an extreme long shot to make the team, but Butler adds a little more depth at the tight end position along with Ryan Izzo (the only tight end on the roster with NFL experience) and rookies Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Rashod Berry and Jake Burt.

The Butler signing was first reported by NESN’s Doug Kyed. The Patriots also reportedly added tight end Alex Ellis on Monday, who has three career receptions, all of which came in 2016 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans in 2016, and has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, playing a total of 11 games over his three active seasons.