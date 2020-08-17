NEWTON (CBS) – Concerns are growing over mail-in voting, as U.S. Postal workers say mail is piling up in facilities because of cutbacks ordered by the Postmaster General.
At Newton City Hall, the clerk’s office set up a special drop box for ballots, so people can hand deliver them. “I am not taking any chances,” said Pamela Libby, as she delivered hers Monday.
The head of the American Postal Workers Union for Central Massachusetts says there’s a freeze on overtime, and some mail sorting machines have been removed from facilities. “They don’t have enough people to process the mail to get it to different areas. They just let it sit until the next day,” said John Flattery. “I got an email the other day from someone, just showed containers full of parcels that were left because the carriers were already gone.”
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she’s considering teaming up with top prosecutors in other states to file litigation to ensure all ballots are counted, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called a special session to take up the issue.
Secretary of State William Galvin hopes they act quickly. “I’ve been approached by many voters over the weekend here in Massachusetts asking me, will their vote be safe. That shouldn’t be a question Americans should have to ask,” he said.
President Donald Trump has defended Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s overhaul. “He’s trying to streamline the Post Office and make it great again,” said President Trump.