CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Fourteen polling sites in Cambridge will be relocated for the state primary and general election because of the coronavirus pandemic. The city said the sites were in high-risk facilities and moved for the safety of voters, residents, and election staff.
Voters should receive an early voting guide and a voter notification carer in the mail in the next few weeks. Potential relocation information will in those documents and online via Cambridge’s Interactive Polling Place Map and Polling Place PDF on the city’s website.
Polling locations will still be in the same ward and precinct or near the regular polling place. Signs will also be posted at the regular site, directing voters to the new polling location.
All voters will be asked to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing in the polling sites on Election Day.