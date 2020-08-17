BOSTON (CBS) — The first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes started with some late-morning playoff hockey. Now it’s set to welcome a little mid-afternoon action into the mix.
The NHL announced that Game 5 between the Bruins and Hurricanes will be played at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Previously, the game had only been scheduled for the day, with the time TBD.
More afternoon hockey coming at ya.
Puck drop for Wednesday's Game 5 will be 4 p.m. ET.@NESN | @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/Gf57wxoPBM
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 17, 2020
The Bruins enter Monday night’s Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the series, after winning Saturday’s game, which had a 12 p.m. start time. The series began with an unprecedented 11 a.m. start time, after being postponed about 15 hours due to the Blue Jackets and Lightning playing a five-overtime game in the lone arena in use for the Toronto bubble.
If a Game 6 is necessary, it will be played on Thursday, though that potential time has yet to be set. If a Game 7 is required, it will be played on Sunday.