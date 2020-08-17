BOSTON (CBS) – Back to school shopping looks different this year. Retailers are still trying to get you to shop, but new pencils and fresh fashion are not the priority in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The one thing we’ve been looking out for is a printer,” said Michael Pueschel. The Beverly father of two has been holding off on shopping until he knows what his sons’ schools need.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, said parents should spend their money on making the home learning environment as productive as possible. Palmer said parents may want to consider investing in a Wi-Fi extender, which can cost less than $40.

“It can extend your Wi-Fi to parts of your house that are traditionally in a dead zone,” Palmer said. “That can just make it easier for them to focus and hear their teacher and participate in class.”

Parents may also want to look at getting their child a dedicated space with a good chair, to help keep children focused.

For younger kids, Palmer suggested buying a planner.

“A lot of the onus is on children and parents to stay organized and to know when assignments are due. So having a plan or something like a weekly planner you can buy for $10 can help children conceptualize what they need to be doing and when.”

For older kids, you may need a new computer or monitor.

“When you are logging in every day and, in some cases, spending hours online, working with your teacher, communicating with other students, you want to make sure they can do that easily,” Palmer said.

If your child is going back into a classroom, you want to buy what everyone else is trying to buy – cleaning supplies. Many teachers ask for wipes at the beginning of the year. They need them now more than ever.