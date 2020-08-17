Stephon Gilmore -- World's Most Consistent Man -- Not Distracted By Offseason of AccoladesOutside of an occasional brief moment to send a self-congratulatory tweet, Gilmore's carried himself with a quiet confidence and a no-nonsense demeanor. He's not changing now.

Highlights From Patriots' First Padded Practice Of 2020: QB Watch, Kicker Talk, And Rookie First ImpressionsHere's what stood out from the Patriots' first fully padded practice of 2020.

Bruins' David Pastrnak Out For Game 4 Vs. HurricanesThe Boston Bruins will once again be without their leading goal scorer when they take the ice on Monday night.

Red Sox Have Worst Winning Percentage In Franchise History; Chaim Bloom's Real Job Begins NowIt's ugly for the Boston Red Sox. Historically ugly.

Bruins-Hurricanes Game 5 Set For 4 p.m. On WednesdayThe first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes started with some late-morning playoff hockey. Now it's set to welcome a little mid-afternoon action into the mix.