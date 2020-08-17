Comments
WALTHAM (CBS) — The Waltham Police Department and the Mass. State Police Fire Explosion are investigating a fire that was started inside a Marshalls at the beginning of August. Police said a person deliberately set clothes on fire at the Market Place Drive store around noon on August 4.
Firefighters responded and were able to put the fire out right away and bring the clothing rack outside.
A $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the suspect is being offered by the Mass. State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ArsonWatch rewards program at 1-800-682-9229, Waltham Police Detectives at 781-314-3550, or the Waltham Fire Department at 781-314-3700.