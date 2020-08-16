Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots wide receiver has found a new home with a New England rival.
Hogan, who spent three years with the Patriots before one season in Carolina, reportedly agreed to a contract with the New York Jets.
Veteran WR Chris Hogan is signing with the #Jets, source said. Back in the AFC East.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 16, 2020
Hogan’s most productive seasons came with the Patriots as he played 40 games, hauling in 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns. He started his career with four seasons in Buffalo.
In Carolina, Hogan played just seven games. He had eight receptions for 67 yards and no touchdowns.
Hogan won two Super Bowls with the Patriots.