BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported 303 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths in the state on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 114,398 while the total number of deaths is 8,607.
As of Sunday, there are 372 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of three from Saturday. There are 65 patients currently in intensive care.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.4% for a third day in a row, the lowest it’s ever been.
There were 15,467 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,441,166 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.