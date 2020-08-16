BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public school officials have updated the district’s coronavirus re-opening plan, prioritizing parents’ choice.
Read: Boston Public Schools Reopening Plan
The district released the new 86-page plan on Saturday, outlining three options for students. The first option is fully remote, followed by two hybrid choices.
Students would be split into two groups with one in class Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays.
Students with significant learning needs will have the option to be in-class more days a week.
However, all parents would have the option to have their student continue full remote learning.
The district will be reaching out to parents starting Monday, asking them to opt in or out of the hybrid plan.