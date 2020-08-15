Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 17 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 6,980, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll is 423.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation.
Two of the new cases are people under the age of 18.
Nine of the new cases live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, two live in Rockingham County, one lives in Carroll County, one lives in Grafton County, one lives in Strafford County, and three live in Manchester.
No new hospitalizations were identified, so the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations remains at 706.
Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors.