BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots had Saturday off from their offseason work. But Bill Belichick was still busy with his roster construction.
New England cut wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, who had a long road ahead if he wanted to make the team.
The receiver from Ole Miss, who was signed in 2017 by the Ravens but has only played one game, tweeted that he “got fired on my day off.”
Adeboyejo joined the Patriots practice squad in November 2019 and was signed to a reserve/future contract in January.