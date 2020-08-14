BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Many people walk without masks until they see another walker coming toward them. Is it safe for me to walk on the same paths where others have walked unmasked? – Joan

Being outdoors provides good ventilation and allows any virus in the air to disperse quickly. I do, however, believe that everyone who is walking anywhere near others, whether it’s on a sidewalk or on a path or in a park, should be wearing a mask, as an extra precaution.

Is it safe to swim at a gym if you keep it to one person per lane? – Esther

It really depends on the ventilation in the building and how likely you are to come into contact with the respiratory droplets of someone else in the pool area. You can’t wear a mask when you swim, which makes being in a closed space with others less safe. And if you are at high risk of COVID complications, it’s probably better for you to swim alone or find an outdoor pool.

Are cloth masks more effective than paper masks? – Mike

Those blue disposable surgical masks that healthcare workers use look like paper but are usually made from a material derived from plastic called polypropylene. In a recent study, these masks outperformed cloth ones in terms of containing respiratory droplets. But cloth face masks are a fine alternative as long as they contain 2-3 layers of material.

I have several underlying medical conditions. Is it safe to have an MRI? I don’t feel comfortable going. – Rick

If you don’t feel comfortable going and it’s not urgent, then don’t feel pressured to go. Talk to your doctor about whether it makes sense to postpone it. But, in general, it is safe to undergo medical procedures and tests as long as you’re having them done at a reputable institution that is taking precautions to keep patients safe.