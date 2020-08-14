BOSTON (CBS) — Prior to the start of training camp, twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty openly wondered how football could possibly be played in a pandemic.
Despite those concerns, Jason McCourty said neither he nor his brother seriously contemplated skipping the 2020 season.
“I don’t think either one of us actually thought about opting out. The opt-out itself just wasn’t worth it,” McCourty said Friday in a video conference with reporters.
McCourty stressed that there’s still a high level of uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, but that his and his brother’s “love of the game” dictated their return to the NFL this year. McCourty said that given all of the protocols and precautions in place, he believes the season can be played — but it’s going to take a buy-in from every player.
“All of us are in this thing together,” McCourty said. “And it takes all of us being responsible, doing the right things. … As long as we do those things, we’ll be OK.”