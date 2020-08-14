FALL RIVER (CBS) – Two cities in Massachusetts are seeing their coronavirus risk level lowered after a lab error resulting in false-positive results.
“The Department of Public Health has identified a reporting issue by one commercial lab over a three-day period which has resulted in a disproportionate number of false-positive results being reported from that lab during that time. The lab ceased testing when the issue was identified and is under investigation,” said a statement released Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Fall River’s risk level was dropped from red to yellow, with the adjusted results bringing the city from 8.3 cases to 7.4 cases per 100,000 people. Taunton’s risk level was dropped from yellow to green, with the adjusted results bringing that city from 6.5 cases to 3.2 cases per 100,000 people.
DPH found the reporting issue happened from July 30-Aug. 1 at a commercial lab. Approximately 700 tests may have been affected and are being rerun by an independent lab. Thus far, about 460 tests have been rerun, and 130 false-positive results have been identified.
DPH does not expect any additional changes to communities’ risk levels.