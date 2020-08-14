Comments
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A drone delayed the Red Sox game with the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Thursday night.
The Rays were batting in the top of the third when a drone was spotted flying outside the park beyond the right-field bleachers.
The players and umpires walked off the field and the game was delayed for about six minutes before the drone took off.
“I heard it was a kid. I hope he didn’t get in too much trouble,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
The Red Sox (6-13) lost the game 17-8, their fourth straight loss. They currently have the worst record in the American League.
