My husband and I plan to be the first in line for a new coronavirus vaccine but my step-son is an anti-vaxxer. Will we have to continue to stay away from him after we are vaccinated? – Jean

We just don’t know how effective these vaccines in development will be but they probably won’t be 100% effective, meaning that you could still catch the virus even after you’ve been vaccinated. The good news is that even when vaccines aren’t 100% effective, if you do become exposed you’re more likely to have milder symptoms. As for your step-son, hopefully he will change his mind about getting vaccinated so that he can safely be around others.

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus like EEE? – Coleen

I get this question a lot so thought I should answer it again. No, you’re not going to catch the coronavirus from mosquitoes, but you could catch a mosquito-borne illness like the West Nile Virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). So in addition to limiting our contact with other people to avoid getting the coronavirus, we should also limit our contact with mosquitoes.

Is washing your hands with cold water as effective as using hot water? – David

According to the CDC, the water temperature doesn’t really matter. Hot water is not going to get your hands cleaner and can actually be too harsh. But you should use soap, scrub for at least 20 seconds and then dry your hands thoroughly.

Is it safe to meet a friend for lunch outdoors if we are not 6 feet apart? – Dana

I tried to dine outdoors with a couple of friends and I have to say I felt uncomfortable. You’re right. It’s really hard to sit 6 feet apart from others at the same table, and since you have to take your masks off to eat you’re putting yourself in a risky situation. So if you want to eat at an outdoor restaurant, do it with people you live with. Otherwise, choose a space where you can really spread out.