BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 319 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 113,517 while the total number of deaths is 8,568.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.5%.
As of Thursday, there are 401 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 21 from Wednesday. There are 61 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 27,879 individual tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,381,178 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.