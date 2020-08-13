BOSTON (CBS) – Eleven cities and towns in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections.
The state released an updated color-coded map and data late Wednesday based on average positive test rates.
Communities in red have the highest risk level. When the first map was released Tuesday there were just four in that category – Chelsea, Revere, Everett and Lynn.
Massachusetts added seven more Wednesday – Saugus, Lawrence, Hull, Fall River, Granby, Holyoke and Salem.
That update forced Salem to change its school reopening plan. The district said it will now be all remote learning for all grades to start the year. The city originally planned to give students in kindergarten through third grade the option to return to in-person classes.
Governor Charlie Baker unveiled the color coded map Tuesday identifying community risk with the colors red, yellow, green and white, with red being the highest risk and white the lowest.
