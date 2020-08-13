Celtics Set To Play 76ers In First Round Of NBA PlayoffsIt is finally official. The Celtics will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Rays Pounce On Red Sox, Hold On For 9-5 WinThe Red Sox have lost three in a row and eight of their last 11, with one more against the Rays before heading into a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Rod Brind'Amour Rips NHL For Bruins' Second Goal: 'This Is Why The League’s A Joke'After losing a challenge and losing the game in double overtime, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour was heated.

David Krejci's Wizardry On Display And Other Leftover Bruins Thoughts From Game 1 Double-OT WinHere's a quick-hit run-through the highs and lows from the Bruins' 4-3 double-OT win over the Hurricanes.