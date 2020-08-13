DEDHAM (CBS) – A man from Hyde Park has been arrested after police released surveillance photos, saying he attacked a child.
The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, is being charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and lewd and lascivious conduct.
Dedham police tweeted out news of his arrest Thursday.
A 40 yr old male from Hyde Park has been taken into custody related to this incident. To be charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and lewd and lascivious conduct. https://t.co/eVMoij53zr
According to police, no one was hurt in the assault, which happened in the area of High and Bussey streets on Wednesday. Police said at the time they did not think the man knew the child.