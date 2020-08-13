Chris Sale Staying Optimistic During Rehab, Will Start Throwing SoonIt has been exactly one year since Chris Sale made his last start for the Boston Red Sox. His next start in a Boston uniform won't come anytime soon, but the Red Sox ace's spirits are surprisingly high as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.

Levan Reid On Patriots: 'To Be The Man, You've Got To Beat The Man'The Patriots are transitioning from Tom Brady to Cam Newton during a training camp limited by coronavirus, but they remain the AFC East favorites.

Tuukka Rask Will Be Back In Net For Bruins In Game 2 Vs. HurricanesRoughly 24 hours ago, Tuukka Rask wrapped up a 25-save effort for the Bruins in a Game 1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. He'll be back in net for Boston in just a few hours for Game 2.

Brad Stevens On Contract Extension: 'An Honor And A Privilege To Coach Celtics'Before the Celtics left Boston for the NBA bubble in Orlando, the front office approached head coach Brad Stevens about a contract extension. It only took a few weeks for both sides to come to terms, and it was announced Wednesday that Stevens was locked up for the foreseeable future.

New Youth Sports Guidelines Open Door For No-Contact GamesMassachusetts released new guidance on youth sports, including high school athletics, on Thursday.