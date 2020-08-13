BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Customers of a Cape Cod gas station are being warmed several credit card skimming devices were located on pumps.
Barnstable Police found the devices on pumps at the Gulf station located at 4783 Route 28 in the Cotuit section of town.
Anyone who bought gas at the station in June, July or August is asked to check their records and make sure their information was not compromised.
Barnstable Police said they are working to stop online scams, phone scams, and other methods to steal credit card information through a partnership with the United States Secret Service. A Barnstable police officer was sworn in as a task force officer with the Secret Service and is a member of the New England Cyber Fraud Task Force.
Police recently checked other Barnstable gas stations and did not find any additional skimming devices.
Anyone whose credit car was stolen and used can contact Sgt. Kevin Connolly.