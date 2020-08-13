BOSTON (CBS) – New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered to put her college transcripts from Boston University up against President Donald Trump’s academic credentials as part of the latest clash between the two politicians.
During an appearance on Fox Business, President Trump described Ocasio-Cortez, a Boston University graduate, as “a poor student.”
“I won’t say where she went to school it doesn’t matter,” the president said. “This is not even a smart person other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps. These guys, they’re all afraid of her. If you notice, all of these progressives are beating regular Democrats.”
Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, saying “Let’s make a deal, Mr. President.”
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020
“You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office,” the New York Congresswoman tweeted.
President Trump did not respond to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet.
His fall back will be how “Nasty” she is.