New Youth Sports Guidelines Open Door For No-Contact GamesMassachusetts released new guidance on youth sports, including high school athletics, on Thursday.

Sam Kennedy Admits That Starting Red Sox Games At 7:30 'Perhaps Wasn't The Right Decision'The Red Sox have been bad so far in 2020, and to make matters worse, the games are starting later. Sam Kennedy admitted Thursday that those later start times probably weren't the team's best idea.

Red Sox Say Andrew Benintendi Will Be Out For A While With Rib StrainThe Red Sox placed Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day Injured List with a right rib cage strain on Wednesday. But the struggling outfielder will be out a lot longer than 10 days.

Celtics Reserves Will Have Chance To Shine Against WizardsThe Celtics will close out their "regular season" down in Orlando with a noon tip-off against the lowly Washington Wizards. Most of Boston's starters will not be participating.

Celtics Set To Play 76ers In First Round Of NBA PlayoffsIt is finally official. The Celtics will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.