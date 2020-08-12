Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna has reached a deal with the Trump administration to supply 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.
The deal is worth more than $1.5 billion and gives the government the option to buy another 400-million doses.
Cambridge-based Moderna is currently in phase 3 of its vaccine trials.
They hope to have FDA approval by the end of the year.
Moderna said Americans will get the vaccine for free, but, health care organizations could charge for the cost of administering the vaccine.