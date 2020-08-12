BOSTON (CBS) – Effective this fall, Boston University will allow approval of posthumous degrees for students who died before completing coursework.
A Boston University spokesman said the policy was not put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school previously gave out a posthumous degree to Lingzi Lu after she was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings.
Requests for posthumous degrees “should be initiated by the student’s academic program, have the support of the Dean of the student’s school or college and the Provost, and the approval of the President.”
The school will consider posthumous degrees on a case-by-case basis. To be considered, students must have been enrolled in a degree program and in good academic standing at the time of their death, among other criteria.