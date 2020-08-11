BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I have not hugged my son, daughter-in-law, and grandson since February. I am 66 and my husband is 81. When will it be safe to do so?” -Nancy

There is always a risk hugging family members that you don’t live with. But now that testing is more widely available, perhaps you and your family could get tested so that if you really need to spend time together, you can feel more comfortable doing so.

“Once I am exposed to COVID and become infected, how soon will I test positive?”-Pam

It usually takes a few days after exposure for the virus to be detectable through a nasal swab.

“I wish people would stop telling everyone to go to the beach. It’s overcrowded.” Mary on Facebook

I, too, am concerned when I see photos of beaches packed with people. It’s hot. It’s August. And people are desperate for recreation and summer fun, but it’s not safe to sit and swim in close proximity to other people. By all means, go to the beach, but you need to spread out and keep your distance from other families for your safety and theirs.

Dana wants to know if it’s possible to catch COVID-19 from another person’s body odor.

If you mean can you catch it from someone who is perspiring or sweating near you, the answer is “no”? But you could catch it from their respiratory droplets if you both aren’t wearing masks and you’re within six feet of one another.