BOSTON (CBS) — Colby Cave will forever be a part of the Providence Bruins organization, as Boston’s AHL affiliate announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Award on Tuesday.

Cave, who often wore an “A” on his sweater as an assistant captain during the five seasons he spent in Providence, died at the age of 25 in April after he was put into a medical coma following surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

Providence announced that the annual award will honor Cave’s commitment to helping those in need, and will be presented each season to a deserving Providence Bruins player for their dedication to the community and charitable organizations.

“The Colby Cave Memorial Award is a special way to honor and remember Colby for his leadership qualities and humanitarian efforts,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. “Driven and committed to be an NHL player, Colby was also uniquely unselfish with teammates and anyone that needed help! Emily, the Cave Family and the entire Hockey World lost a great person who was beloved by everyone that was fortunate enough to spend time with Colby Cave.”

“From the first day he stepped into the Dunkin’ Donuts Center to the day he left for the NHL, Colby Cave inspired each and every one of us with his diligence, selflessness and compassion,” said Providence head coach Jay Leach. “Always the first to help, both with his teammates, and throughout our community, Colby set the precedent that we aspire to uphold.”

Cave played in 239 games for Providence, recording 43 goals and 72 assists for 115 points. He hit the ice for the Boston Bruins in 23 games over two seasons, scoring a goal and dishing out four assists. He was originally signed by the Bruins to an entry-level contract on April 7, 2015.