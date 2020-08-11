Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – At least four protesters were arrested after hanging a sign off a Boston landmark Monday evening.
Part of the Citgo sign in Kenmore Square was covered with a banner by environmental activists from the group Extinction Rebellion.
The banner, which read “climate justice now,” was later partially blown off by the wind.
The group wants to move from fossil fuels toward zero emission sources.
Rebels without a clue. I highly doubt any of these clowns could articulate what climate justice means?