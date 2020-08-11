CHATHAM (CBS) – Three people, including a Chatham Police officer, were injured in a crash Tuesday night. The crash happened on Crowell Road at the intersection of Northgate Road at about 8:42 p.m.
According to Chatham Police, the crash involved a Ford Police Explorer, a Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler. A passenger in the Cherokee and the driver of the Wrangler suffered “major” injuries. The officer suffered only minor injuries.
Photos from the scene show the back wheels of the Cherokee on top of the windshield of the cruiser. The Wrangler is next to the Cherokee, against a utility pole on top of the cruiser’s hood. All three vehicles are heavily damaged.
Police did not release any information about how the crash occurred. It is under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s Reconstrucion Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.