MASHPEE (CBS) – While a surge in visitors to Cape Cod is good for business, it is bad for social distancing. Some towns are now shutting down access to certain beaches.
In Sandwich, town officials recognized early on the problems Covid-19 could create. “We acknowledged the situation back in March, with potentially with the beaches,” said Sandwich health agent Dave Mason.
So what they’ve done is limit access to area ponds to residents only, but the Sandwich beaches are big enough to handle lots of people and social distancing. “Our saltwater beaches could handle a larger crowd, the square footage of beach area was large,” Mason said.
But with so many people from off Cape looking for fresh air and open spaces, visitors have inundated some towns, and new restrictions have popped up.
Mashpee saltwater beach parking is resident only now. Popular John’s Pond is resident only too, after a local family was denied access, because the parking lot was at capacity.
“What the board decided is to make sure that residents had access within the guidelines of Covid-19,” said Mashpee Town Manager Rodney Collins.