Ron Roenicke Explains Two Of His Questionable Decisions In Red Sox Loss To RaysRed Sox manager Ron Roenicke had some explaining to do after the team's 8-7 loss to the Rays on Monday night.

Former Red Sox Prospect Manuel Margot's 4 Hits Help Tampa Beat Boston, 8-7Former Red Sox prospect Manuel Margot had four hits as Tampa Bay beat Boston 8-7 on Monday night.

Patriots Sign Running Back Lamar MillerThe New England Patriots added to their roster on Monday, signing veteran running back Lamar Miller.

Bruce Cassidy Feels 'Different Energy' From Bruins With Quick Turnaround For PlayoffsOn the one hand, Cassidy might have preferred a little extra time. But he also said that the quick turnaround might help jump-start the team after its 0-3-0 showing in the round robin.

Brian Johnson Granted Release From Red SoxVeteran left-hander Brian Johnson has left the Red Sox' alternate training site to return home to Florida, and his future with the team is unclear.