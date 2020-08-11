BOSTON (CBS) – August is typically the second warmest month of the year after July and 2020 is following that trend.
Logan Airport officially recorded seven 90 degree days in July. Now, in the midst of August’s first heat wave, this stretch will bring Boston’s monthly tally to six days by mid-week.
The humidity doesn’t seem to let up either. In fact, dew points will range between 68 and 72 degree which is on the “uncomfortable” or “tropical” side of the spectrum. The combination of the excessive heat (90+ degrees) and the humidity will make it feel close to 100! This is a time to limit strenuous outdoor activity and opt for the air conditioning.
It was only a matter of time before the National Weather Service extended the Heat Advisory. It now remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Humidity will be slightly lower Wednesday afternoon, but it will still feel like the mid 90’s for the middle of the week.
Drier, cooler air finally arrives on Thursday when there will also be an update to the Massachusetts Drought Monitor. The latest information shows southeastern Mass. in the “moderate drought” category. As rain chances stay limited within our mid-to-long range forecast, the “moderate” area may be extended.
Stay with the WBZ-TV weather team for updates on the August heat!