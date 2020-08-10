BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are hosting a pair of free agents on Monday, and if all goes well with their COVID-19 testing, the two will be in a New England uniform very soon.

The Pats are working out tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Both are in New England for COVID-19 testing and physicals, and are expected to sign with the team, per Rapoport.

Leggett, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2017 after he caught 18 touchdowns over his four-year career at Clemson. He won a National Championship and was All-ACC First Team in 2016, finishing his senior seasons with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns.

His rookie season ended before it began, as the 6-foot-5 Leggett was placed on IR in October due to a knee injury he suffered during the preseason. He returned in 2018 to appear in 15 games for the Jets, including four starts, and caught 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He spent time bouncing between the Tampa Bay practice squad and active roster in 2019.

New England currently has rookies Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Jake Burt and veteran Ryan Izzo on their tight end depth chart.

Kilgo, 28, has been in New England before. He was originally a sixth-round pick out of Maryland in 2015, drafted by the Broncos, and played in 18 games over two seasons in Denver. He spent time on the New England practice squad in 2016, which is where he started his 2017 season before signing on to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He jumped around from the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions during the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons.

In 29 games over his career, Kilgo has 16 combined tackles and one QB hit.

When deals with Leggett and Kilgo are complete, New England will still have two open spots on its roster.