BOSTON (CBS) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse denied using his position of power inappropriately after being accused of inappropriate conduct with college students.
Morse, who is running for Congress, is denying claims that he used his position to pursue romantic relationships while he was a lecturer at UMass Amherst.
The allegations against Morse were first reported by the Daily Collegian.
Late Sunday night, Morse released a statement.
While I never used my power in a problematic way, I understand why the issue would be raised. My position and the power that comes with it follow me in every area of my life and I understand now in a deeper way the importance of being sensitive to that fact. I am human. I’m imperfect. But I know who I am and what I stand for.
UMass Amherst called the allegations “serious and deeply concerning.” The college is investigating the matter.