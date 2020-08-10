WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory Issued For Most Of Massachusetts
Filed Under:Falmouth Fire Department, Falmouth News, laptop battery fire

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Firefighters are warning people to be careful where they leave their laptops after a computer caught fire on a mattress in Falmouth last week.

A laptop caught fire while charging in Falmouth. (Image Credit: Falmouth Fire Department)

Firefighters were called to the house for a smoking laptop. The resident had brought the computer out of the house, but it had significant damage from the heat.

The Falmouth Fire Department said it appears the batteries overheated while charging, damaging the laptop and the mattress where it had been placed.

Damage to a mattress after a laptop caught fire. (Image Credit: Falmouth Fire Department)

“We caution all that laptops, cell phones, and other portable devices should not be plugged in to charge and left on combustible surfaces,” the department said.

