QUINCY (CBS) – A Quincy woman who lost both parents to coronavirus had to take on a cable company that wanted to bill her for service her parents never used.

“It’s hard to believe it’s real because of the circumstances of not being able to see them in the hospital,” Jessica Kenneally said. “It kind of makes it surreal.”

A quick springtime drive by her childhood home was the last time Jessica Kenneally would see her parents. Richard, a cancer survivor, and wife Cecilia would be taken by Covid-19 within weeks of each other.

“They were the epitome of best friends. Together since 19 years old. My father just retired from Quincy public schools last June. They were pretty well known around the city. Loved by all,” Jessica said.

Now, the couple’s heartbroken daughters are sifting through mail and closing accounts – like the cable. The Comcast bill has been adding up since they both were hospitalized.

“I think what just struck a chord the most is they said, ‘Oh, you should have canceled it back in May.’ Whose thought is that? Who’s going to have both parents in the hospital and think that?” Kenneally said.

After WBZ emailed Comcast, the company told Jessica she would not be responsible for the balance. In a statement, Comcast said: “We are very sorry for Ms. Kenneally’s loss. We connected with Ms. Kenneally to confirm the credit was applied on the account and apologize for her experience.”

“I think all we’re really looking for is compassion and human emotion and understanding. No one expected this,” Jessica said.