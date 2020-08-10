Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Amazon is reportedly in talks to take over empty department stores in malls across the country.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is negotiating with Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the U.S.
Amazon wants to use spaces that once housed JC Penney and Sears and turn them into distribution centers for its products.
Simon owns malls with 74 JC Penny and Sears locations, both of which have been closing stores around the country, including Massachusetts.