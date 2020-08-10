Gordon Hayward Scores 31 As Celtics Edge Magic 122-119 In OTThe Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 122-119 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

Mitch Moreland 2 HRs, Walk-Off Shot Sends Red Sox Over Toronto 5-3The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Sunday.

Bruins To Face Hurricanes In First Round Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsWith the round robin portion of the NHL's restart now over, the Boston Bruins know their first-round playoff opponent will be the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins Lose To Capitals, Finish Round-Robin Play Without Any WinsThe Boston Bruins were the best team in the NHL from October through March. In August, they've yet to win a game.

5 Blue Jays Pitchers Combine On 4-Hitter, Beat Red Sox 2-1Five Toronto pitchers combined on a four-hitter, lifting the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.