HOPKINTON (CBS) — A pedestrian died after they were hit by a car on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Hopkinton around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Mass. State Police.
The person was in a travel lane at the time of the crash, State Police said. EMS from Westboro and Hopkinton responded to the crash but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 40-year-old man from Hebron, Connecticut, has not been charged at this time.
State Police are investigating the crash. It is unclear why the person was in the roadway.