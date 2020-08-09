CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire’s hospitals are hurting financially and bracing for cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s hospitals collectively lost $575 million in revenue between March and July, said Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, executive vice president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. The group estimates hospitals will lose $700 million by the end of the year, The Concord Monitor reported.
Hospitals were forced to pause lucrative nonessential surgeries and services due to the virus crisis.
Alex Walker, chief operating officer at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, said the hospital laid off more than 70 employees last week, reduced hours for dozens of positions and froze hiring for all nonessential workers. The hospital expects to lose $40 million by the end of next month.
“COVID has had a devastating effect on our finances,” Walker said. “It’s had an impact on hospitals in New Hampshire but for us in particular, we’ve been at ground zero.”
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)