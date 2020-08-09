Bruins To Face Hurricanes In First Round Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsWith the round robin portion of the NHL's restart now over, the Boston Bruins know their first-round playoff opponent will be the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins Lose To Capitals, Finish Round-Robin Play Without Any WinsThe Boston Bruins were the best team in the NHL from October through March. In August, they've yet to win a game.

5 Blue Jays Pitchers Combine On 4-Hitter, Beat Red Sox 2-1Five Toronto pitchers combined on a four-hitter, lifting the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.

Revolution, MLS To Resume Regular Season After Florida TournamentThe New England Revolution will return to play Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. when they host the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium.

Celtics Crush Raptors 122-100, Keep 2 Seed Hopes AliveJaylen Brown scored 20 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 and the Boston Celtics never trailed on the way to an emphatic 122-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.