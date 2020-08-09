Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 14 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,831, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll is 419.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of new cases, there was one under the age of 18.
Four of the new cases live in Strafford County, three live in Rockingham County, three live in Manchester, and four live in Nashua.
There was one new hospitalized case identified for a total of 701 hospitalizations.
Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors.