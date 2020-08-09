MEREDITH, New Hampshire (CBS) — A man flying an ultralight glider plane was pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee after it crashed into the New Hampshire lake. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The pilot, identified by N.H. State Police as 78-year-old David Grapes of Cental Harbor, N.H., was conscious and alert as he was rescued.
Off-duty Stoneham police officer Joe Ponzo was vacationing at the lake with his family and witnessed the crash. He called the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit and rushed his boat to the man, Stoneham Police said.
Ponzo and other boaters pulled Grapes into Ponzo’s boat. First responders were waiting at the shore and Grapes was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.
“Thankfully we were in the right place at the right time,” Officer Ponzo said in a statement. “The plane sank into the water right after the crash and the man was able to get himself out before we got there.”
According to N.H. State Police, the ultralight plane sunk in approximately 65 feet of water. The plane was approximately 1,000 feet above Meredith Bay when the engine stopped.
“Even off-duty on vacation with our families we are never truly off the job when duty calls,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said. “Officer Ponzo is a 23-year veteran of the Stoneham Police Department and he was the right person to be there when this man needed help. We credit Joe with helping to save this man’s life and springing into action when he saw someone in need.”